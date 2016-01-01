Dr. James Eckman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Eckman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Eckman, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Eckman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions (502) 210-4900
-
2
Office4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-8163
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckman?
About Dr. James Eckman, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- 1477549293
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckman works at
Dr. Eckman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.