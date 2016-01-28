Dr. Eason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Eason, MD
Overview
Dr. James Eason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Northwest Regional.
Locations
Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals1265 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 516-9183
University1211 Union Ave Ste 340, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 516-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Northwest Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Operated on my daughter in a difficult bile duct resection for cancer. Removed half of the liver, the gall bladder, the bile duct and connected the upper stomach to the remaining duct to the liver. A 10 hour procedure! Dr. Eason is very clear about what the team was going to do and his expertise is unquestionable. His follow up and caring has been awesome!
About Dr. James Eason, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952368003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
