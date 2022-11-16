Overview

Dr. James Eaker, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic



Dr. Eaker works at MDVIP - Augusta, Georgia in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.