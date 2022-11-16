Dr. James Eaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Eaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Eaker, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their residency with Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Eaker works at
Locations
-
1
MDVIP - Augusta, Georgia2315 Central Ave Ste B, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 786-1895
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eaker?
I have been a patient of Dr. Ron Eaker for some 20+ years and I can tell you, he has always been a concerned, caring, highly informed, and professional Doctor. He has kept me healthy over a span of many years and through many life changing experiences. I have continued to follow Dr. Eaker into his MDVIP program and let me tell you, it has been a tremendous asset to my healthcare and a blessing to have access to such a program. It is well worth the money spent. I will be a patient of Dr. Eaker until his running shoes take him into retirement...Hopefully a long time from now! Can't thank you enough for ALL you do for your patients!!
About Dr. James Eaker, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- Male
- 1346219284
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia|Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eaker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eaker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eaker works at
Dr. Eaker has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.