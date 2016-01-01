Overview

Dr. James Eadie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.



Dr. Eadie works at Retina Associates in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.