Dr. James Eadie, MD
Overview
Dr. James Eadie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond.
Dr. Eadie works at
Locations
Retina Associates PC8679 Connecticut St Ste C, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 242-8221
Eligijus P Lelis MD & Assoc, SC963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 110, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-1812
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Hammond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Eadie, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1205091097
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eadie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eadie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eadie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eadie works at
Dr. Eadie has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eadie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eadie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eadie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eadie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eadie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.