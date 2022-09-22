Overview

Dr. James Dykes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Dykes works at Johnson City Internal Medicine in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.