See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. James Durant III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Durant III, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
5 (16)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Durant III, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Durant III works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover
    2711 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3478

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Conduct Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Durant III?

    Apr 19, 2019
    Excellent experience. Understood where our concerns were with our child and came up with a game plan to help him in school. He really has a heart for what he does and it shows in his interactions with us and kids.
    — Apr 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Durant III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Durant III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Durant III to family and friends

    Dr. Durant III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Durant III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Durant III, MD.

    About Dr. James Durant III, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1407168404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Palmetto Hlth
    Residency
    Internship
    • Palmetto Hlth
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Durant III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durant III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Durant III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Durant III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Durant III works at Novant Health Pediatric Rehabilitation - Eastover in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Durant III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Durant III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durant III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durant III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durant III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.