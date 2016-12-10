See All Urologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. James Dupree, MD

Urology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Dupree, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Dupree works at University Michigan Otolaryngology in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Varicocele and Male Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Sinus at Livonia Center for Specialty Care
    19900 Haggerty Rd Ste 111, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 432-7811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2016
    Dr. Dupree is an excellent doctor. After my Ovarian Stage III cancer surgery and chemotherapy my left kidney failed. He has kept it functioning with stent replacements. The surgeries were performed on time and without any problems. His staff at the Surgery Center were wonderful. Everyone was very friendly, knowledgeable and excellent at their jobs.
    Janice Smith in Livonia, MI — Dec 10, 2016
    About Dr. James Dupree, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679720361
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
