Dr. J Douglas Dunning, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Nebraska Spine Hospital.



Dr. Dunning works at MDVIP - Omaha, Nebraska in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.