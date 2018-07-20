Dr. James Dunne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dunne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA.
Dr. Dunne works at
Locations
1
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care4750 Waters Ave Ste 452, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 302-1403
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best physicians in town.
About Dr. James Dunne, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1497746754
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunne works at
Dr. Dunne has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.