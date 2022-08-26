Dr. James Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dunn, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunn has treated me for the past 5 years or so for Uveitis. He is very professional, intelligent and personable! He is a Great Doctor. Thank you Dr Dunn for Everything! Joanne
About Dr. James Dunn, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932140209
Education & Certifications
- Other Training
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
