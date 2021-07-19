Dr. James Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dunn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Locations
James Dunn Surgical Clinic LLC324 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 583-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunn is an exceptional physician and a wonderful person!
About Dr. James Dunn, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.