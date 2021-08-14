Overview

Dr. James Dunlap, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Dunlap works at Orthopedic Associates in Dayton, OH with other offices in Kettering, OH and Beavercreek, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.