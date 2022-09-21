Dr. James Duncan, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duncan, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Duncan, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Yorktown, IN.
Locations
Northside endodontics1400 S Pilgrim Blvd, Yorktown, IN 47396 Directions (765) 405-0057
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My oldest son is handicapped and finding a dentist who would perform a root canal wasn’t simple. Dr. Duncan and his staff were able to perform and complete the procedure without any problems. I will admit the last half hour my son was getting edgy, but he hung in there until the procedure was completed. Later that evening I received a call from Dr. Duncan asking how my son was doing and gave advise in case a problem arose. He, my son, didn’t have any swelling or soreness to complain of. Nice job Dr Duncan it’s appreciated.
About Dr. James Duncan, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
