Dr. James Dunaway Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dunaway Jr works at Griffin Ob/Gyn Clinic PA in Griffin, GA with other offices in Thomaston, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.