Overview

Dr. James Duke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida|University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Duke works at Associated Orthopedic Specialists in Ocala, FL with other offices in Summerfield, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.