Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dugan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dugan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Wabash Hospital.
Dr. Dugan works at
Locations
Advanced Urology LLC8091 Township Line Rd Ste 109, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 802-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and knowledgeable.
About Dr. James Dugan, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275526899
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugan has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dugan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.