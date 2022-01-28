Dr. James Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duffy, MD
Overview
Dr. James Duffy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mystic, CT. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Harvard University

Locations
Hartford HealthCare HealthCenter - Mystic100 Perkins Farm Dr Ste 102, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm a bit confused about the top complaint, here it is... If you want a Dr. who will do a terrible job Duffy is your man. I had to have two knee replacements in 7 months on the same knee because of him it never bothered him at all he didn't want to admit what a bad job he did both times not to mention he damaged the nerve going to my foot. Take my advice run from this guy. Humm, first of all why are you getting surgery from a Psychiatric Dr. Instead of a Neurologist? And second I don't think Dr. Duffy would agree to such a thing. I think you have your Dr.'s mixed up or something.
About Dr. James Duffy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Cape Town|U Witswatersrand
- Psychiatry
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
