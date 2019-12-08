Dr. James Duffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duffey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Duffey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Dr. Duffey works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Specialists PC3920 N Union Blvd Ste 330, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 570-7272
-
2
Monument Clinic550 W HIGHWAY 105, Monument, CO 80132 Directions (719) 570-7272
-
3
UC Health Orthopedics8890 N Union Blvd Ste 171, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-5633
Hospital Affiliations
- Uchealth Grandview Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Double knee replacement done by Dr. Duffey changed my life! He taught me how important pain management was so I wanted to move through therapy and recover well. Loved his direct no nonsense approach and his kindness. Recommend him all the time.
About Dr. James Duffey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508862152
Education & Certifications
- U AZ
- UCSF
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Stanford Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffey works at
Dr. Duffey has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duffey speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.