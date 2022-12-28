Dr. James Duckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Duckett, MD
Overview
Dr. James Duckett, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
Academy Orthopedics318 Tribble Gap Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 889-0891Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Academy Orthopedics3929 Carter Rd, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (770) 271-9855Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Academy Orthopedics --Duluth3790 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 220, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 476-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This was the second time that I received treatment for arm related issues from Dr Duckett. Dr Duckett and his staff are fantastic service providers. He diagnosed the issue with my shoulder very quickly, and I was able to have x-rays taken in the same appointment. Dr Duckett was very encouraging about the nature of my issue, which greatly relieved my anxiety about the situation. After receiving the recommended treatment and completing the follow up procedures, the issue is significantly improved. His staff was very professional and courteous. They helped me book an appointment with limited notice. The environment is very friendly, and the office runs very efficiently. I recommended Academy and Dr Duckett to anyone with a lingering or accute orthopedic issue. I have been successfully treated twice, and I will go back if future issues occur. If you have been procastining due to pandemic or other issues, take the time for self care, and book an appointment with Dr Duckett.
About Dr. James Duckett, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1861665457
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute in Birmingham, Alabama
- The University Of Florida
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- University Of South Carolina Honors College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duckett works at
206 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.