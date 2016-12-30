Overview

Dr. James Dreyfus, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond, Franciscan Health Munster and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Dreyfus works at Franciscan Physician Network in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.