Overview

Dr. James Dreese, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Timonium, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dreese works at MedStar Health At Timonium in Timonium, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD and Ellicott City, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.