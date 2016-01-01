Dr. James Dozier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dozier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dozier, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dozier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, CHWC Bryan Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Dozier works at
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Neurology11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 110, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 460-3100
-
2
Community Memorial Hospital208 Columbus St, Hicksville, OH 43526 Directions (419) 542-5669
Hospital Affiliations
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Dozier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1831196237
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Dozier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dozier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dozier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dozier has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dozier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dozier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dozier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dozier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dozier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.