Dr. James Doyle, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. James Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Doyle, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital11390 Summerlin Square Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 Directions (239) 360-1725
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
i brought my autistic 3 year old daughter to Dr.Doyle for a second opinion after a horrible experience with a different provider and he was amazing! He was patient with her and took his time to make sure that he got the correct calculations for her eyes, properly diagnosed and she is doing so much better with her eyes/eyesight! After examining her he thoroughly went over what exactly was wrong, a plan of action and what i should expect over the next few months. Unfortunately my insurance isn't accepted but i am more than happy to pay out of pocket for my daughter to see him!
About Dr. James Doyle, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1407851389
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Interfaith Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doyle speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods.