Dr. James Doyle, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Doyle, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Med and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Doyle works at SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital in Fort Myers Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SWFL Children's Charities Eye Center of Golisano Children's Hospital
    11390 Summerlin Square Dr, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 360-1725

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Lazy Eye
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Examination Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
Nov 13, 2019
i brought my autistic 3 year old daughter to Dr.Doyle for a second opinion after a horrible experience with a different provider and he was amazing! He was patient with her and took his time to make sure that he got the correct calculations for her eyes, properly diagnosed and she is doing so much better with her eyes/eyesight! After examining her he thoroughly went over what exactly was wrong, a plan of action and what i should expect over the next few months. Unfortunately my insurance isn't accepted but i am more than happy to pay out of pocket for my daughter to see him!
elle — Nov 13, 2019
Photo: Dr. James Doyle, MD
About Dr. James Doyle, MD

  Pediatric Ophthalmology
  35 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  Male
  1407851389
Education & Certifications

  University Of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary
  Interfaith Med Center|Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Schneider Children's Hospital
  State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Med
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida 
  • HealthPark Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

