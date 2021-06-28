Dr. James Doyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Doyle, MD
Dr. James Doyle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Longmont United Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Longmont Surgery Center2030 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 652-8650
Longmont United Hospital1950 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 652-8400
Longmont Clinic Lab1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (720) 718-8240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Longmont United Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a colonoscopy on Friday without anesthesia, my choice/preference. Every healthcare professional with whom I interacted was extraordinary: highly competent, attentive, reassuring, patient, flexible, and kind. I specifically want to acknowledge Adrienne, Deb, Saskia, and Larissa, with whom I interacted most. Also, a shout out to Shelby, Kristina and the Manager (who wheeled me out of the surgical suite). Dr. Jim Doyle, who performed the procedure, had the patience of Job. He also was very thorough, including in his sharing information with me both pre- and post-procedure. (I am sure it would have been easier for him had I been anesthetized; still, he was very patient and kind.) Despite my extreme anxiety and some discomfort a couple of times during the procedure (inevitable - I've had three colonoscopies previously), it was a good experience thanks to Dr. Doyle and the LSC staff. Thank you!
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1336147560
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
Dr. Doyle has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
