Dr. James Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Downey, MD
Overview
Dr. James Downey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, Swedish Edmonds Campus and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Downey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Northwest Tr1536 N 115th St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Downey?
Dr downey has seen me on several occasions my family has a history of kidney stones and after I entered my thirtys I wasn't able to pass them Iv'e seen several uroligests thru the years but dr downey for the last eight yearsand his care is excellent after lithotripsy surgery with some uroligests I was misserable for days but with dr downey the next day I'm great
About Dr. James Downey, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1982688552
Education & Certifications
- Usaf Flight Surgeon
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- College of the Holy Cross
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Downey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Downey works at
Dr. Downey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Downey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.