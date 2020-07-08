Dr. James Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Downey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Downey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Sprouts Pediatrics1851 Golden Eagle Way Ste 36, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 375-9724Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Vincent's Pediatrics1658 St Vincents Way Ste 320, Middleburg, FL 32068 Directions (904) 602-4330
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Downey is the BEST pediatrician my girls have ever had. I’m sad to see he is leaving St Vincent’s but will 100% be switching my kids to whichever practice he transfers to.
About Dr. James Downey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1821438037
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.