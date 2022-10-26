See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. James Dowdell III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Dowdell III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Dowdell III works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 224-7980
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hospital For Special Surgery
    770 Lexington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 224-7980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Bursitis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Back Pain
Bursitis

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr James Dowdell is an extremely compassionate , caring and considerate doctor. He was easy to talk to, he was a wonderful listener, he was empathetic to all my concerns. Dr Dowdell was always available to answer any questions I had, I went into my surgery completely confident and secure, I knew I was in the best hands. The office staff is also very pleasant and always willing to be of help, Teresa is really wonderful too! I cannot say enough good things about Dr Dowdell as a person and a physician.
    Lisa Notturno — Oct 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Dowdell III, MD
    About Dr. James Dowdell III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518384957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
