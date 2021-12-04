Dr. James Dowd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dowd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dowd, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
James E. Dowd MD PC10484 Citation Dr Ste 100, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 225-7553
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
XCELLENT ! Very knowledgeable in rheumatoid diet ! Highly recommended !
About Dr. James Dowd, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750482162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dowd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dowd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dowd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dowd has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dowd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Dowd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.