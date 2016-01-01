Overview

Dr. James Dotter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jackson County Hospital District and Yoakum Community Hospital.



Dr. Dotter works at Gulf Bend Mntl Hlth&Mntl Rtdn in Victoria, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.