Dr. James Doss, MD

Cataract Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. James Doss, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Doss works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    UT Medical Center Office
    1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 255 Bldg C, Knoxville, TN 37920 (865) 244-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Dr. Doss did an excellent examination and explained everything thoroughly. The surgery went well, from the pre-op, surgery and then post op. Would highly recommend Dr. Doss and his team.
    Janice M. — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. James Doss, MD

    Cataract Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English
    1447423793
    Education & Certifications

    Eastern Virginia Medical School
    Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
    Mercer University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Doss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doss works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Doss’s profile.

    Dr. Doss has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Doss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

