Overview

Dr. James Doss, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Doss works at University Eye Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.