Dr. James Dorado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dorado, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dorado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.
Dr. Dorado works at
Locations
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Physicians625 Africa Rd Ste 360, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 818-9550
2
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 326-5665
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorado?
Dr. Dorado is definitely a doctor tht you want to treat you. He listens to you and works with you to live the best healthy lifestyle. Dr. Dorado cares for his patients and certainly am glad tht he is my Doctor!
About Dr. James Dorado, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1033194949
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Med Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorado accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorado works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.