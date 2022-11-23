Overview

Dr. James Dorado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine.



Dr. Dorado works at Westerville Medical Associates in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.