Dr. James Dooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dooner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dooner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Dooner works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Center of Kings Daughters1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Austin Brain and Spine801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (325) 658-2993
-
3
Austin Retina Round Rock Office171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
4
South Austin Office4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
5
Hill Country Eye Center11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 451-0103
-
6
Austin Retina Associates - Round Rock1545 Round Rock Ave Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 610-2820
-
7
Waco Eye Associates321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (512) 451-0103Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dooner?
This was a follow up visit for a surgery done by one of Dr. Dooner's colleagues. The surgery was in Austin but I live in Waco so that I was able to see Dr. Dooner in Waco was great. All the associates were friendly, professional, and took great care of me. Dr. Dooner was prompt, thorough and offered a very good explanation of what was to come next.
About Dr. James Dooner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1962474643
Education & Certifications
- Retina and Vitreous Assocs Al
- U Ala At Birmingham
- Mercy Hospital St Louis
- Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dooner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooner works at
Dr. Dooner has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.