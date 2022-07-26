See All Ophthalmologists in Temple, TX
Dr. James Dooner, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Dooner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Dooner works at Ascension Medical Group Temple in Temple, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Round Rock, TX, Cedar Park, TX and Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Kings Daughters
    1905 SW H K Dodgen Loop, Temple, TX 76502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Austin Brain and Spine
    801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 658-2993
  3. 3
    Austin Retina Round Rock Office
    171 Deep Wood Dr Ste 105, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  4. 4
    South Austin Office
    4207 James Casey St Ste 301, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  5. 5
    Hill Country Eye Center
    11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
  6. 6
    Austin Retina Associates - Round Rock
    1545 Round Rock Ave Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 610-2820
  7. 7
    Waco Eye Associates
    321 Richland West Cir, Waco, TX 76712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 451-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage
Chorioretinitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Chorioretinitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 26, 2022
    This was a follow up visit for a surgery done by one of Dr. Dooner's colleagues. The surgery was in Austin but I live in Waco so that I was able to see Dr. Dooner in Waco was great. All the associates were friendly, professional, and took great care of me. Dr. Dooner was prompt, thorough and offered a very good explanation of what was to come next.
    DBob — Jul 26, 2022
    About Dr. James Dooner, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962474643
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Retina and Vitreous Assocs Al
    Residency
    • U Ala At Birmingham
    Internship
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Medical Education
    • Royal College Of Surgeons In Ireland, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Dooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dooner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dooner has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Chorioretinitis and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

