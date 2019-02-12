Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 231 Albert Sabin Way # 0589, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-0983
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr Donovan has been a highly valued "guiding light" to me going from a time of rising PSA through a prostate MRI & it's subsequent use in a Fusion Biopsy and eventual diagnosis of Prostate Cancer. His expertise and wonderful listening demeanor led me through comfortable, confident steps & multi-disciplinary consultations and to my personal decision of a radiation type treatment. His post treatment consultations, still ongoing, are highly valued. His patient visitations are exceptional
About Dr. James Donovan Jr, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
