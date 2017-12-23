See All Pediatricians in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD

Pediatrics
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Donnel Jr works at Children Texas Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Children of Texas Pediatrics PA
    10350 Bandera Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 688-0088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 23, 2017
    Dr. Donnel has always been great with my child. He explains things in a way that helps us parents understand but with out talking down to you. I love that when he interacts with my child he asks can I listen to your heart or can I look at your ear? He and his staff are great and I would recommend his office to anyone looking for a pediatrician.
    Genevieve — Dec 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD
    About Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902817612
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Donnel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donnel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donnel Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donnel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donnel Jr works at Children Texas Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Donnel Jr’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Donnel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donnel Jr.

