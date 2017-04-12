Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Dolan, MD
Dr. James Dolan, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Oncology Specialists Sc1700 Luther Ln, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-8180
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Dr. Dolan has been thorough, reliable, highly intelligent and skilled, and has saved my life twice.
About Dr. James Dolan, MD
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
