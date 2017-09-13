Dr. James Distefano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Distefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Distefano, DO
Overview
Dr. James Distefano, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Locations
Working in Collaboration with BCS Hand3201 University Dr E Ste 435, Bryan, TX 77802 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is caring and kind, and especially attentive to his patients needs. He is the type of doctor your bring your children and grandchildren to see.
About Dr. James Distefano, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Emergency Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Distefano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Distefano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Distefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Distefano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Distefano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Distefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Distefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.