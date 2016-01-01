Dr. James Dispenza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dispenza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dispenza, MD
Overview
Dr. James Dispenza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Dr. Dispenza works at
Locations
-
1
St Josephs Medical PC5100 W Taft Rd, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dispenza?
About Dr. James Dispenza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1285694687
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dispenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dispenza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dispenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dispenza works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dispenza. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dispenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dispenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dispenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.