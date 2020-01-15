Dr. James Dickson Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Dickson Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Dickson Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
Counseling Center404 E Ramsey Rd Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 494-1991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dickson is an excellent psychiatrist. He is particularly skilled in medications for his specialty. He is kind, attentive, and helpful.
About Dr. James Dickson Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1568475002
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickson Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dickson Jr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.