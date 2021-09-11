See All Ophthalmologists in Columbia, SC
Dr. James Dickson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (16)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Dickson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Dr. Dickson works at Eye Consultants in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Consultants LLC
    1410 Blanding St Ste 200, Columbia, SC 29201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 799-9919

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Richland Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Floaters
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Floaters Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nena Gayle Allen — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. James Dickson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124085147
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dickson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickson works at Eye Consultants in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dickson’s profile.

    Dr. Dickson has seen patients for Floaters, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

