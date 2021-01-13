Dr. James Devoursney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devoursney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Devoursney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Devoursney, MD is a Dermatologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Devoursney works at
Locations
-
1
Boynton Beach Skin7740 Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 752-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Devoursney?
Our family has gone to him for 20 years. He is genuinely caring and explains thoroughly. I never feel rushed. And his office is lovely and staff is competent.
About Dr. James Devoursney, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1871696021
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital Department Of Internal Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devoursney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devoursney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devoursney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devoursney works at
Dr. Devoursney has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devoursney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Devoursney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devoursney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devoursney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devoursney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.