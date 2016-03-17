Overview

Dr. James Devore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.