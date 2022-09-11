Overview

Dr. James Deville, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Deville works at Arrhythmia Management in Plano, TX with other offices in Denton, TX and Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.