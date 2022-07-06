Overview

Dr. James Devanney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and Sharon Hospital.



Dr. Devanney works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.