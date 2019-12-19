Overview

Dr. James Detherage, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Kings Daughters Medical Center Ohio.



Dr. Detherage works at Detherage Family Care in Ashland, KY with other offices in South Point, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.