Dr. James Deruiter, MD
Dr. James Deruiter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.
Pancare of Florida Inc2309 E 15th St, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 747-5272
Misbah Farooqi MD16875 Ne Cayson St, Blountstown, FL 32424 Directions (850) 674-2244
- 3 11033 NW State Road 20, Bristol, FL 32321 Directions (850) 643-1155
Pancare of Florida Inc4126 INDEPENDENT DR, Marianna, FL 32448 Directions (850) 394-4907
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Now on staff at Pancare Dr. DeRuiter is excellent with attention to patients' issues and solid advice that is laced with common sense and decades of experience. I have Afib and he has been great at understanding my condition and always spends whatever amount of time required to answer any questions and give me the attention I desire.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
