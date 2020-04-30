Dr. James Depuy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depuy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Depuy, MD
Dr. James Depuy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Danbury Orthopedic Associates2 Riverview Dr, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 797-1500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Danbury Orthopedic Associates10 South St, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (203) 797-1500
Dr Eric Katz PC3180 Main St Ste 107, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-4424
- Danbury Hospital
A very good doctor, thorough, knowledgeable, caring, he has your best interest
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
