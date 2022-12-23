See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. James DeOrio, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (153)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Dr. James DeOrio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.

Dr. DeOrio works at Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.
    4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 660-2358

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Limb Pain
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 23, 2022
    Dr. DeOrio was wonderful. He showed me my X-rays, diagnosed the problems with my right foot and told me his plan for surgery to correct the 1, 2, & 3 metatarsals and arthritis. My surgery went great. I followed his directions for recovery and everything went just as explained. I also received a block during surgery that lasted about 6-7 days. Between keeping my foot elevated and the block I avoided little pain medication. It has been nearly two years and my foot feels great and looks great too.
    — Dec 23, 2022
    About Dr. James DeOrio, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235129081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • George Washington U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James DeOrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeOrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. DeOrio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. DeOrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. DeOrio works at Duke Orthopedics/Sports Medcn in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. DeOrio’s profile.

    Dr. DeOrio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeOrio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. DeOrio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeOrio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeOrio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeOrio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.