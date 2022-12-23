Dr. James DeOrio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeOrio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James DeOrio, MD
Dr. James DeOrio, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital.
Duke Orthopaedics At Page Rd.4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 300, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-2358
- Duke University Hospital
Dr. DeOrio was wonderful. He showed me my X-rays, diagnosed the problems with my right foot and told me his plan for surgery to correct the 1, 2, & 3 metatarsals and arthritis. My surgery went great. I followed his directions for recovery and everything went just as explained. I also received a block during surgery that lasted about 6-7 days. Between keeping my foot elevated and the block I avoided little pain medication. It has been nearly two years and my foot feels great and looks great too.
About Dr. James DeOrio, MD
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Duke University
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Wilford Hall U S A F Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Dr. DeOrio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeOrio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeOrio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeOrio has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeOrio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. DeOrio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeOrio.
