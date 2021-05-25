Overview

Dr. James Dennison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with MVHS St. Luke's Campus, Oneida Health Hospital, Rome Memorial Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Medical Center.



Dr. Dennison works at Genesee Orthopedics & Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.