Super Profile

Dr. James Denninghoff, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Denninghoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbia, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Boone Hospital Center.

Dr. Denninghoff works at Midwest Sinus Allergy Specs in Columbia, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Sinus Allergy Specialists Inc.
    1701 E Broadway Ste 304, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-0662
  2. 2
    Missouri Ear Nose and Throat Center
    3401 Berrywood Dr Ste 201, Columbia, MO 65201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 815-0662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boone Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    After many years of suffering horribly with allergies & no one really believing me I finally found Dr. Denninghoff!! I immediately had allergy testing because he listens & he made me feel he could help me! The staff is amazing and I truly feel they have saved my life! He takes the time to actually listen to you & make you feel like a person not a number!! I’m just beginning on allergy drops but for the first time in a very long time I feel hope that I can get my life back! Thank you Dr. Denninghoff and Mary & Brittany!! Knowledgeable and compassionate! You literally have saved me!!
    Patricia Campbell — Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. James Denninghoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033104005
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Denninghoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denninghoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denninghoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denninghoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denninghoff works at Midwest Sinus Allergy Specs in Columbia, MO. View the full address on Dr. Denninghoff’s profile.

    Dr. Denninghoff has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denninghoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denninghoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denninghoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denninghoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denninghoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

