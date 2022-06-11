Dr. James Demos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Demos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Demos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Demos works at
Locations
Northern Ocean County Medical Assoc300 Perrine Rd Ste 324, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 838-4962
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Demos is the BEST PHYSICIAN! He actually listens to and cares about his patients and goes above and beyond! I suffer from chronic migraines and my insurance changed and the new insurance refused to cover the medication that has helped me and he advocated for me and got it approved! I am so grateful to have found such a fantastic physician, highly recommend!
About Dr. James Demos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457353872
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Ross University, Roseau
- Internal Medicine
