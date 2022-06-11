See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Old Bridge, NJ
Dr. James Demos, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Demos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, Roseau and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Demos works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Ocean County Medical Assoc
    300 Perrine Rd Ste 324, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-4962

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Obesity
Bronchitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Obesity
Bronchitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jun 11, 2022
    Dr Demos is the BEST PHYSICIAN! He actually listens to and cares about his patients and goes above and beyond! I suffer from chronic migraines and my insurance changed and the new insurance refused to cover the medication that has helped me and he advocated for me and got it approved! I am so grateful to have found such a fantastic physician, highly recommend!
    Dana F — Jun 11, 2022
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Demos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Demos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Demos works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Demos’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Demos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.